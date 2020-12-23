Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


German actress Tiana Pongs releases insider’s guide to modelling


NEWS Tiana Pongs’ original modelling guide proved such a hit that an English-language version is now out, with the dos and don’ts of the industry
Filed by Lucire staff/July 2, 2020/12.23


German model and actress Tiana Pongs, who had authored Der kleine Model Guide in her native country some years ago, has released an updated English-language equivalent, Keep Smiling: a Career Guide for Models, from the same publisher, Ebozon Verlag.
   According to the publisher, the guide â€˜explains, step by step, how to start, what the everyday life looks like and how emerging models can successfully establish themselves on the international market.â€™
   Pongs runs through advice on securing an agency, photographers and clients, photo shoots, and general conditions. She also discusses fees, tax advisers, travel, and beauty and nutrition. The book also has a verified list of international agencies.
   She also covers the seedier side of the business, including â€˜dirty offersâ€™, as well as personal difficulties such as homesickness.


Tiana Pongs’ original German edition, from the same publisher

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
From supermodels to film: celebrating the work of ...
Instagram round-up, April 24: whatever you do, don...
Campari releases â€™12 calendar images, starring Mil...
Cindy Crawford, George Clooney rushing between dos
The lockdown continues: celebrity Instagram round-...
Kathy Ireland to release first novel, Fashion Jung...

Categories
 celebrity / fashion / film / living / Lucire / modelling / photography / publishing

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian