German actress Tiana Pongs releases insider’s guide to modelling

Tiana Pongs’ original modelling guide proved such a hit that an English-language version is now out, with the dos and don’ts of the industryFiled by Lucire staff/July 2, 2020/12.23

German model and actress Tiana Pongs, who had authored Der kleine Model Guide in her native country some years ago, has released an updated English-language equivalent, Keep Smiling: a Career Guide for Models, from the same publisher, Ebozon Verlag.

According to the publisher, the guide â€˜explains, step by step, how to start, what the everyday life looks like and how emerging models can successfully establish themselves on the international market.â€™

Pongs runs through advice on securing an agency, photographers and clients, photo shoots, and general conditions. She also discusses fees, tax advisers, travel, and beauty and nutrition. The book also has a verified list of international agencies.

She also covers the seedier side of the business, including â€˜dirty offersâ€™, as well as personal difficulties such as homesickness.



