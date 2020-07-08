Blenders goes beyond sunglasses and snow goggles as it launches blue light-filtering eyewear







Nick Ramsey; Blenders

Blue light glasses are definitely a sign of our times, and that we may be spending far too much time in front of our screens. There are still many cellphones that donâ€™t have blue light filters, and television manufacturers are obsessed about how bright their sets can goâ€”just head into any retailerâ€”and not about the long-term effects of living with their screens for years.

So, instead of creating technology to serve and adapt to us, in comes another business to help us adapt to technology. Blenders Eyewear is the latest to get into the blue light glassesâ€™ game, with two designs in four colour combinations as part of its introductory line.

To Blendersâ€™ credit, and in line with their existing sunglasses and snow goggles for those pursuing an active life, the designs are very stylish. The L Series features a square, lightweight frame, with bright colours. The Coastal has a rounder frame, with subtle splashes of colours on the arms. All are priced under US$50.

Blenders began as a backpack business on the beach in 2012, and grew quickly to become a global brand. Find out more at www.blenderseyewear.com.



