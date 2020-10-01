Stegmann extends sustainable EcoWool shoe line





Austrian brand Stegmann, founded in 1888 and known for its comfortable wool felt footwear, will release an expanded EcoWool clog line on August 3.

With an eye on species preservation and supporting heritage sheep breeds, the EcoWool clogs come in four colours: Stonesheep, made with wool from Tyrolean Stone sheep in Austria; Shetland, with wool from Shetland sheep in Scotland; Alpaca, with wool from Peruvian alpacas in the Andes; and Juraschaf, with wool from Juraschaf sheep in Switzerland. The latter two are new to the line.

The uppers are all shaped and stitched by hand. They are then paired with a sustainably sourced corkâ€“Latex footbed. Stegmannâ€™s production line is carbon-neutral, chemical-free and zero-waste.

The shoes themselves have been recommended by podiatrists, with their arch, toe, metatarsal bar and heel cup support.

US customers are invited to place their orders at www.stegmannusa.com.