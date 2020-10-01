Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Stegmann extends sustainable EcoWool shoe line


NEWS Austrian label aims to support heritage sheep breeds and species preservation, and makes its shoes on a chemical-free, zero-waste, carbon-neutral production line
Filed by Lucire staff/July 8, 2020/10.58




Austrian brand Stegmann, founded in 1888 and known for its comfortable wool felt footwear, will release an expanded EcoWool clog line on August 3.
   With an eye on species preservation and supporting heritage sheep breeds, the EcoWool clogs come in four colours: Stonesheep, made with wool from Tyrolean Stone sheep in Austria; Shetland, with wool from Shetland sheep in Scotland; Alpaca, with wool from Peruvian alpacas in the Andes; and Juraschaf, with wool from Juraschaf sheep in Switzerland. The latter two are new to the line.
   The uppers are all shaped and stitched by hand. They are then paired with a sustainably sourced corkâ€“Latex footbed. Stegmannâ€™s production line is carbon-neutral, chemical-free and zero-waste.
   The shoes themselves have been recommended by podiatrists, with their arch, toe, metatarsal bar and heel cup support.
   US customers are invited to place their orders at www.stegmannusa.com.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
H&M Conscious Exclusive launches with Christy...
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
Fog and Stone announces luxurious, sustainable pyj...
Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns fronts H&...
H&M: more Conscious Exclusive details and ima...
Sustainability in brief: Living Natureâ€™s lip...

Categories
 corporate social responsibility / ecology / environment / fashion / Lucire / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian