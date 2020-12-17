Mellerio shows off latest rings in its bridal jewellery collection

Few jewellers can claim a history that dates back to the early 17th century, but Mellerio, as a specialist in bridal jewellery, can even count NapolÃ©on III among its clientÃ¨le, when he presented his fiancÃ©e EugÃ©nie de Montijo with a red enamel and diamond fan.

The house has shown three new designs, on offer at its boutique at 9, rue de la Paix, Paris. The first, Maglia, evokes fishing nets, its mesh more apparent when the ring is worn. Giardino is inspired by an 1830sâ€™ drawing from the companyâ€™s archives, with an intertwined, floral motif. Stresa, the third design, pays homage to the Borromean Islands, and features a textured design with the gold worked in relief, with intertwined diamonds.

Mellerio also accepts commissions for bespoke designs, including the incorporation of precious stones that customers already own, often passed down through generations. More information can be found at www.mellerio.fr.





