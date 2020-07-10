Lady Gaga is the face of Valentino’s upcoming Voce Viva perfume





Filippo Monteforte; Maria Moratti/Contigo

Lady Gaga is now officially the face of one of Valentino’s perfumes, the upcoming Voce Viva, by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli with Valentino Beauty.

The new campaign breaks in September with the perfume’s release.

‘Lady Gaga means freedom, self-consciousness, pure hear,’ said Piccioli. ‘Her participation in this campaign elevates the symbolic power of the project to the highest level. She is the icon of a generation. Her message of freedom, passion for art, self-consciousness and equality is the same our Valentino community stands for. I am so proud for having her in.’

On the new scent, the house said in a release, ‘Imagined as a voice to spread a message around the world, Valentino Voce Viva invites everyone to touch hearts, inspire others and live their dreams. Expressing the Maison’s values of inclusivity and individuality, Voce Viva celebrates one of the women’s most intimate sense.’

Lady Gaga, already a modern-day icon and the only artist to receive an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA and Golden Globe in the same year (for A Star Is Born), has recently released ‘Rain on Me’, a duet with Ariana Grande, and created her own beauty line.

The star said in the release, ‘Be yourself, love who you are, and never give up your dreams.’