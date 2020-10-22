Cashmere knitwear label Malo opens new boutique in Verona on July 14



Stefano Lanza

In another sign of Italy beginning to open up again in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Malo, the Florentine cashmere knitwear brand, will open a new boutique in Verona, at 41, Corso Porta Borsari, behind Piazza della Erbe, on July 14. And it appears to be the first in a line of openings.

â€˜The opening of a new boutique in the historic center of Verona represents another important step for the company and also a strong sign of trust â€¦ By the end of the year, we also set another ambitious goal: the opening of a boutique in New York,’ says Malo president Walter Maiocchi.

The Verona boutique is the second in the Veneto, with the first in Venezia.

Maiocchi continues, ‘We are convinced that the “real” and online must go hand in hand, without one going to the detriment of the other. In December 2019, we launched the e-boutique on our website, and during the lockdown, it was a source of great satisfaction. However, in addition to this possibility, we want to offer our customers more and more boutiques where they can live the Malo experience, touching our fine yarns and our precious garments with their hands. A real sensory world that allows them to really perceive the quality of our “made in Italy”, which we love to define as “made in Malo”.’



Filippo P.



Stefano Lanza