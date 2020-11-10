Lucire


Pureology relaunches with reformulated line-up for summer 2020


NEWS In the making for two years, and delayed by COVID-19, Pureology is gearing up to launch its new formulations to more US retailers this August
Filed by Lucire staff/July 12, 2020/11.10


After preparing for two years, Pureology is relaunching for summer 2020, with a fully renovated line-up and reformulations.
   The line-up continues Pureology’s high-performance, professional-grade principles, and comprises shampoos, conditions, treatments and styling products. The formulas are sulphate-, paraben- and mineral oil-free. All formulas remain 100 per cent vegan.
   They are made with Pureology’s Antifade Complex, a patented ingredient blend with sunflower seed, a UV filter and vitamin E, working to protect colour; and Zerosulfate, a blend of corn, coconut and sugar that cleanses without stripping colour. The formulas are highly concentrated, with over 70 applications per bottle.
   With its origins in California, and now part of L’Oréal, Pureology has always kept its finger on the pulse of what makes products responsible and good for its users. The original Pureology products were sulphate-free and 100 per cent vegan, and in its 20th year, the new line has a reduced carbon footprint in its sourcing of ingredients, greater water conservation, and the use of 95 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic packaging, which in turn is 100 per cent recyclable. No products or formulations are tested on animals.
   The new line is already on sale at pureology.com and at Salon Centric, and will be available from August on Ulta, Amazon and Sephora.com.

