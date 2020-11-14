Yoshikimono part of Tokyo National Museum’s Kimono exhibition

Artist Yoshiki’s designs are part of the Tokyo National Museum’s exhibition, among the 300 on display and representing the modern eraFiled by Lucire staff/July 16, 2020/11.14







Yoshikimono

Artist and musician Yoshiki’s kimono designs will be among those on display at the Tokyo National Museum (東京国立博物館) for its Kimono exhibition, which runs till August 23.

There are 300 pieces in the exhibition, including those worn by Nobunaga, Hideyoshi, and Ieyasu, spanning a period from the 12th century to today. There are also paintings of kimonos.

It follows an earlier selection by the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in February.

Yoshiki’s Yoshikimono brand blends tradition with modernity. His own father owned a kimono producer. His 2020 collection featured imagery from Stan Lee’s Blood Red Dragon (which Lee had based on Yoshiki), and the anime series Attack on Titan.

On his work’s appearance at the Tokyo National Museum, Yoshiki said, ‘I have come to receive many offers from overseas, but I am truly honoured to have my creations exhibited in Japan, the origin of kimono culture, at the prestigious Tokyo National Museum. I feel gratitude to all of my fans who are constantly supporting me. It would make me happy if you could see the exhibition.’

More information on the exhibition can be found at kimonoten2020.exhibit.jp/english.html.







