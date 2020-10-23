The Body Shop and Wā Collective help get period products to Kiwis in need

The initiative to provide reusable medical-grade silicone period cups to those in need will help them and prevent disposable products winding up in landfillsFiled by Lucire staff/July 20, 2020/10.23





The Body Shop is teaming up with Wā Collective to provide free, medical-grade silicone period cups to people and schools in need in New Zealand.

The New Zealand Government is already tackling period poverty by providing free menstrual products in select Waikato schools, but, as the Body Shop points out, this is only as starting-point and the only products available are tampons and pads.

The Body Shop supports the use of period cups for environmental reasons, among others: each lasts 10 years, reducing waste going to landfill, and can save the individual a considerable amount of money.

Currently one in three menstruating students have had to skip class because they do not have access to menstrual products.

As Wā Collective founder Olie Body points out, ‘Nobody should miss out because of being born with a mighty pair of ovaries.’

Wā Collective has established women’s health collectives and other contacts to help with distribution.

It estimates that through its work, it has prevented 2·4 million disposable products going to landfill over the past year, saving people NZ$800,000.

The campaign will go live in 25 Body Shop stores around New Zealand from August 4.

Customers can support the initiative by purchasing items from Wā Collective (www.wacollective.org.nz), using the code BODYSHOP for free shipping, or simply donating at any of the Body Shop’s stores nationwide or online at www.thebodyshop.co.nz. Each Wā cup sold subsidizes another for someone in Aotearoa.