Former Lucire beauty ed. could be Ms Health & Fitness, with your help

July 21, 2020

Former Lucire beauty editor Angela Braden is in the running for Ms Health & Fitness, vying for the title and the chance to be on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine.

There’s also US$20,000 cash as part of the prize package.

Angela’s currently 11th in her group, and you can vote for the top 20 before Thursday, July 30, 11 p.m. EDT, so she is in with a decent chance.

At 47, with two children, Angela says the key to being fit and healthy is to ‘Love yourself.

‘Approach everything holistically and in the most natural ways possible, i.e. nourishing yourself with real whole pure food of the highest quality. It’s an inside job. Supplement smart! You don’t need breast or butt implants, only need Superfoods, Emotional Freedom Technique (I’m certified), love, and to harness your sexual energy (follow Kim Anami). It’s life-giving! This pic is no make-up, no filter. No implants. Love your raw self at any age through clean living!’

Angela plans to donate Emotional Freedom Technique sessions for trauma healing to US military veterans should she win.

There are free daily votes (a Facebook log-in is required) or you can purchase Warrior Votes. The money they’re raising through these helps Homes for Wounded Warriors, who provide financial assistance and support to US military veterans by building and remodelling their homes to help with their changed abilities.

Head to mshealthandfitness.com/2020/angela-braden to vote.