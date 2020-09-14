British Fashion Council opens second round of applications for BFC Foundation Fashion Fund

With a Â£500,000 milestone reached, the British Fashion Council invites new applications to its Fashion Fund, to help businesses navigate the COVID-19 crisisFiled by Lucire staff/July 29, 2020/9.14

The British Fashion Council has raised Â£500,000 for its BFC Foundation Fashion Fund, and is now receiving applications for a second round to help businesses through the COVID-19 crisis.

The Council had already distributed the first Â£1,000,000 of grants from its emergency fund in May to 37 designers. It was always intended that once another Â£500,000 was raised, it would open a second round. It will open additional rounds as each Â£500,000 milestone is reached.

Alexander McQueen, Amazon Fashion, Browns, Cadogan, Clearpay, the Coach Foundation and John Lewis & Partners have donated to the fund. Profits from the BFCâ€™s Great British Designers Face Coverings in association with Bags of Ethics, retailed through ASOS, Boots, John Lewis & Partners, Sainsburyâ€™s and Waitrose, also contributed to the Â£500,000.

The fund comprised support grants from the BFCâ€“Vogue Designer Fashion Fund, BFCâ€“GQ Designer Menswear Fund supported by JD.com, BFC Fashion Trust and BFC Newgen. Arch & Hook, BFC Fashion Trust supporters, British GQ, British Vogue, Browns, Burberry, Depop, European Regional Development Fund, HSBC, JD.com, Label/Mix, Mayor of London, Paul Smith, Revlon Professional, Rodial and the Bicester Village Shopping Collection have been contributors to the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund.

Applications are open at www.britishfashioncouncil.co.uk/About/COVID-19-Updates/BFC-Foundation-Fashion-Fund-for-the-Covid-Crisis, with a deadline of August 7.