Chanel shows Mademoiselle PrivÃ© Bouton watch collection

Further applause for Chanel for keeping up a good pace of new releases despite the pandemic—it’s no doubt a mixture of deep pockets and a desire to be one of the few brands vying for consumers’ attention in a world with far less competitive clutter and noise. The latest is its haute horlogerie collection for 2020 called Mademoiselle Privé Bouton, paying homage to the humble button, but making it a far grander motif on the new watches, covering a small diamond-set dial set within a cuff.

The Mademoiselle Privé line takes its inspiration from symbols that Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel held dear, including the objections that she surrounded herself with. Chanel herself took her inspiration from military clothing and sailors’ uniforms when she used her button motifs.

The watches have black tweed cuffs with a golden braid accent. The buttons come from the world of Chanel: a pearl, a golden lion, a camellia made of diamonds, a Byzantine motif, and the profile of Gabrielle Chanel in agate. The collection comprises seven watches.