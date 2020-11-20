Lucire


Chanel shows Mademoiselle PrivÃ© Bouton watch collection


NEWS The humble button becomes the centre of Chanel’s latest haute horlogerie collection
Filed by Lucire staff/July 30, 2020




Further applause for Chanel for keeping up a good pace of new releases despite the pandemicâ€”itâ€™s no doubt a mixture of deep pockets and a desire to be one of the few brands vying for consumersâ€™ attention in a world with far less competitive clutter and noise. The latest is its haute horlogerie collection for 2020 called Mademoiselle PrivÃ© Bouton, paying homage to the humble button, but making it a far grander motif on the new watches, covering a small diamond-set dial set within a cuff.
   The Mademoiselle PrivÃ© line takes its inspiration from symbols that Gabrielle â€˜Cocoâ€™ Chanel held dear, including the objections that she surrounded herself with. Chanel herself took her inspiration from military clothing and sailorsâ€™ uniforms when she used her button motifs.
   The watches have black tweed cuffs with a golden braid accent. The buttons come from the world of Chanel: a pearl, a golden lion, a camellia made of diamonds, a Byzantine motif, and the profile of Gabrielle Chanel in agate. The collection comprises seven watches.








