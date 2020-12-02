Lucire


Fashion round-up: Malo’s autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1; earrings for masks; Sanuk and Airstream partner


NEWS Do my earrings go with my mask? Sterling Forever answers one of 2020â€™s questions, while Malo Cashmere and Sanuk show off new collections
Filed by Lucire staff/July 31, 2020





Malo Cashmere has released its autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1 collections for men and women, dubbed Heritage & Future. The Italian label likens its textures, patterns and geometric designs to the architecture of Firenze, which inspired the collection. The theme is based around mesh and weaves, reinterpreting its Florentine heritage in a contemporary way. Colours are natural, reflecting the land, planets and minerals. As befitting the label, the yarns are of the highest quality, and wearers can be assured of comfort.


Sterling Forever has the answer to one of 2020â€™s questions: what earrings go with my face mask? Given that most masksâ€”with the exception of translucent and transparent onesâ€”obscure the face, the ears do have it, being one way we might be able to identify someone. Sterling Forever has a comprehensive earring setsâ€™ page, with plenty of designs.

We never thought weâ€™d see Airstreamâ€™s brand extended to footwear, but Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands, has done such that with its capsule-collection collaboration with the manufacturer of trailers and coaches.
   The jandals donâ€™t look like Airstream trailers, but some of the footwear has some stylistic connections, such as the menâ€™s Vagabond design, which has a modernist simplicity to its lines. Sanuk points out there are embroidered trailer patches, pink lawn flamingo prints and green turf solesâ€”perhaps the connection is in the idea of travel and relaxation?
   That aside, the shoes do look comfortable, and the prices are a very reasonable US$35 to US$55. More at www.sanuk.com.


Categories
 fashion / health / Los Angeles / Lucire / Milano / tendances / trend

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian