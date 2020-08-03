Quincy Brown fronts Coach’s new watch campaign



Alessandro Simonetti

Actor and musician Quincy Brown is the new face of Coachâ€™s watch collection.

The first campaign featuring Brown broke Monday, as Coach launches its C001 watch line. Brown has been photographed by Alessandro Simonetti.

The C001 range comprises six styles, with numerous options including rubber straps, and stainless steel and ionic-plated bracelets. All feature a unique world time analogueâ€“digital movement, removable case-guard, and a layered dial.

â€˜Quincy is the perfect ambassador to represent this collection. In addition to being true to himself and his art, passionate, enthusiastic, and an all-around good person who cares about the world we live in, Quincy also embodies what Coach stands for: authentic style,â€™ said Dawn Hurley, vice-president of Coach Watches Movado Group.

Brown added, â€˜Working with Coach has been a dream because it’s about so much more than the Ã¦sthetic. We’re not only aligned on valuesâ€”they’ve always allowed me to be the real me. Finding a partnership like that is priceless. I’m so proud to be part of the C001 watch campaign. In my opinion, time is the most valuable asset in our lives, especially now. We all have the same 24 hours, but it’s what you do with it that genuinely defines who you are.â€™

Both Coach and Movado have made a donation to Feeding America to commemorate the launch.

The watches are available exclusively at coach.com.