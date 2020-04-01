Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Vans Ã— Simpsons collection pays homage to long-running cartoon series


NEWS Vans presents a must for Simpsons fans, with Matt Groening’s characters appearing on a wide variety of apparel, shoes and accessories
Filed by Lucire staff/August 6, 2020/4.59



The Simpsons might not be part of the cultural Zeitgeist in the same way it was in the early 1990s, but over the last 30 years itâ€™s built up a immense followingâ€”enough for it to remain a tempting licensing target. Vans is the latest, and arguably one of the higher-profile, fashion brands to pay tribute to Springfieldâ€™s yellow-skinned family, with a collection of footwear, apparel and accessories.
   The Simpsons family appears on the Sk8-Hi shoes, both in their original form from The Tracey Ullman Show and in their definitive form once they were spun off into their own series; individual characters can be found on Old Skool and Sk8-Hi designs. There are Lisa Simpson items with ‘Lisa Simpson for president’ slogans; a Sk8-Lo shoe design features Bart Simpsonâ€™s â€˜El Bartoâ€™ graffiti tag. Subsidiary characters get a look-in, too, with Krusty the Klown, the Bouvier sisters, Otto, Moe, Lenny, Carl and Barney, and even Itchy and Scratchy, and Blinky the three-eyed fish. Socks, caps, fleece hoodies, and T-shirts complete the collection.
   In New Zealand, the collection will be available from August 15. More information can be found at vans.co.nz/thesimpsons.






Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
In brief: Royal New Zealand Ballet announces The P...
Charlotte Olympia and Puma show collaboration; Ali...
H&Mâ€™s New Zealand store will be the fir...
Footwear shopping: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner ch...
For Every Minute dÃ©buts mid-winter merino line; Qu...
Round-up for today: Rita Ora rumoured to collabora...

Categories
 culture / entertainment / fashion / Lucire / New Zealand / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian