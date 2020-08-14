Lucire


Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber, Lewis Hamilton invest in W magazine


NEWS A new joint venture sees W live on after publication was suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak
Filed by Lucire staff/August 14, 2020/23.09



Tim Walker

Dua Lipa, photographed in March 2020 for W.

W magazine, formerly at CondÃ© Nast, is now under the ownership of a group of investors led by Karlie Kloss.
   Variety reported that editor-in-chief Sara Moonves said she had assembled a group of investors under a joint venture called W Media.
   Other investors include Kaia Gerber and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, as well as producer Jason Blum, Kirsten Green, Dara Treseder, Aryeh B. Bourkoff, and a talent advisory firm, Copper.
   One more issue is planned for 2020, with six issues slated for 2021.
   W began life in 1972 at Fairchild Publications, where it was a sister publication to Women’s Wear Daily. CondÃ© Nast acquired Fairchild in 2000. It sold W in 2019 to Future Media, which suspended publication earlier this year, citing the COVID-19 outbreak.

Categories
 celebrity / culture / history / living / Lucire / modelling / New York

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian