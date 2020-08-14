Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber, Lewis Hamilton invest in W magazine

A new joint venture seeslive on after publication was suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 outbreakFiled by Lucire staff/August 14, 2020/23.09



Tim Walker

W magazine, formerly at CondÃ© Nast, is now under the ownership of a group of investors led by Karlie Kloss.

Variety reported that editor-in-chief Sara Moonves said she had assembled a group of investors under a joint venture called W Media.

Other investors include Kaia Gerber and F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, as well as producer Jason Blum, Kirsten Green, Dara Treseder, Aryeh B. Bourkoff, and a talent advisory firm, Copper.

One more issue is planned for 2020, with six issues slated for 2021.

W began life in 1972 at Fairchild Publications, where it was a sister publication to Women’s Wear Daily. CondÃ© Nast acquired Fairchild in 2000. It sold W in 2019 to Future Media, which suspended publication earlier this year, citing the COVID-19 outbreak.