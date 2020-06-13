Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Net-Ã -Porter offers limited-edition luxury items for Qixi Festival


NEWS Real-life married couple Emma Pei and Rojamtic Wang lead the marketing campaign for China’s romantic festival
Filed by Lucire staff/August 20, 2020/6.13


In time for the Qixi Festival, often branded in the occident as the Chinese Valentineâ€™s Day, Net-Ã -Porter has unveiled its social media campaign featuring five short romantic videos, of people meeting their loved ones at different ages. In addition, celebrity couple model Emma Pei (è£´è““) and Rojamtic Wang (çŽ‹æœ±ç­±å¯…), who had appeared together promoting Princess Cruises in 2016, have appeared in the new Net-Ã -Porter campaign.
   The retailer will also launch an art exhibition centred around the festival, in association with Leica, featuring the works of photographers Tan Sibo (è¦ƒæ–¯æ³¢), Vincent Keyue Zhang (ç« è½²è¶Š), and Laurent Bu. Bloggers and illustrators will also publish their works.
   Participating brands in the promotion include: Buccellati, which is offering an exclusive, limited-edition series of necklaces and bracelets; Ahkah, with a little red heart necklace and bracelet; and Baume & Mercier, with an exclusive Net-Ã -Porter Classima ladiesâ€™ mechanical watch.
   The promotion began on the 19th in the lead-up to the Qixi Festival on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, or August 25 on the Gregorian calendar this year. There are limited-edition greeting cards with love poems and special packaging. More information can be found via Tmall or Taobao, using the keyword NAP, or visit the Net-Ã -Porter Tmall store.


Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
IWC Schaffhausen launches Timeless Portofino exhib...
Arthur Chen becomes global ambassador for Tissot, ...
Next Top Model Sverige winner to model for Panos E...
Instagram round-up, May 27: as some emerge from lo...
The lockdown continues: celebrity Instagram round-...
Arthur Chen unveils Tissotâ€™s newest range in...

Categories
 celebrity / China / fashion / Lucire / Milano / modelling / photography

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian