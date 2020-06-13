Net-Ã -Porter offers limited-edition luxury items for Qixi Festival

In time for the Qixi Festival, often branded in the occident as the Chinese Valentineâ€™s Day, Net-Ã -Porter has unveiled its social media campaign featuring five short romantic videos, of people meeting their loved ones at different ages. In addition, celebrity couple model Emma Pei (è£´è““) and Rojamtic Wang (çŽ‹æœ±ç­±å¯…), who had appeared together promoting Princess Cruises in 2016, have appeared in the new Net-Ã -Porter campaign.

The retailer will also launch an art exhibition centred around the festival, in association with Leica, featuring the works of photographers Tan Sibo (è¦ƒæ–¯æ³¢), Vincent Keyue Zhang (ç« è½²è¶Š), and Laurent Bu. Bloggers and illustrators will also publish their works.

Participating brands in the promotion include: Buccellati, which is offering an exclusive, limited-edition series of necklaces and bracelets; Ahkah, with a little red heart necklace and bracelet; and Baume & Mercier, with an exclusive Net-Ã -Porter Classima ladiesâ€™ mechanical watch.

The promotion began on the 19th in the lead-up to the Qixi Festival on the seventh day of the seventh lunar month, or August 25 on the Gregorian calendar this year. There are limited-edition greeting cards with love poems and special packaging. More information can be found via Tmall or Taobao, using the keyword NAP, or visit the Net-Ã -Porter Tmall store.



