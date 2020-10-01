Lucire


Breitling launches Endurance Pro at Geneva Watch Days


NEWS Seeking new customers who might not have considered Breitling before, the company releases a colourful range of athleisure watches
Filed by Lucire staff/August 27, 2020/10.36





Harold Cunningham

With the start of Geneva Watch Days on Wednesday, CEOs from Breitling (Georges Kern), Bulgari (Jean-Christophe Babin), Ulysseâ€“Nardin (Patrick Pruniaux), H. Moser & Cie. (Edouard Meylan), MB&F (Maximilian BÃ¼sser) along with the Conseil dâ€™Ã‰tat de GenÃ¨veâ€™s Mauro Poggia and other VIPs joined together to open the event. Breitling launched its Endurance Pro sportsâ€™ watch at the event, and brought in its spokespeopleâ€”Ronnie Schildknecht, Daniela Ryf and Jan van Berkelâ€”to the Hotel Four Seasons for it.
   The Breitling Endurance Pro is described as â€˜the ultimate athleisure watchâ€™ with a COSC-certified Breitling Caliber 82, with a SuperQuartz movement (said to be 10 times more precise than regular quartz), and far brighter colours than weâ€™ve come to expect from the Grenchen-based firm.
   The case measures 44 mm, and despite the size, the watch is particularly light, with the companyâ€™s Breitlight material, which is 3Â·3 times lighter than titanium and 5Â·8 times lighter than stainless steel. Breitlight is non-magnetic, thermally stable, hypoallergenic, highly scratch- and corrosion-resistant, and feels warmer to the touch than metal. Hour and minute hands are coated with fluorescent SuperLumiNova. Price-wise, it is expected to be lower, bringing in new customers.
   The Endurance Pro features a pulsometer scale and a rubber strap that matches the inner bezel ring. Customers have the option of adding Outerknown Econyl yarn NATO straps. The watch is water-resistant to 100 m and comes with a two-year warranty.
   Inspiration comes from the 1970sâ€™ Breitling Sprint, which incorporated a pulsometer, and which also came in a series of bright colours.















