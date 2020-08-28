Lucire


Chanel releases Coco Mademoiselle l’Eau Privée, a night scent; Keira Knightley fronts campaign


NEWS Chanel adjusts the classic Coco Mademoiselle to create a scent specifically for night-time
Filed by Lucire staff/August 28, 2020




Keira Knightley is the face of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle l’Eau Privée, the house’s latest take on the Coco Mademoiselle range first launched in 2001.
   Overseen by Olivier Polge, Chanel’s in-house parfumier, l’Eau Privée has been described as ‘a watercolour scent’, dialling down the wooden notes in favour of orange, jasmine, rose and musk. Chanel says it remains true to the original oriental fragrance but is more ‘confidential’ and delicate. It is seen as a “night scent”.
   The bottle (50 and 100 ml) is in translucent frosted glass, with the words l’Eau Privée in gold lettering, looking more subtle against the contents.
   With the new addition, Coco Mademoiselle comes in five varieties: eau de toilette, eau de parfum, eau de parfum intense, parfum, and the new l’Eau Privée.





