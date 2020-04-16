A fantasy returns in Lisboa





Lisbon Heritage Hotels

As soon as the moment allows, get thee to Lisboa. The Mansarda Room no. 21 at the Solar do Castelo, one of the most romantic and fanciful lodgings available on planet Earth, is back on line and available. A lofty wood-beamed nest situated next to the Castelo de SÃ£o Jorge, it presides above the port city, with superb views set in a mythological location. Solar, a discreet boutique luxury hotel of only 20 rooms, has comfort, charm and peacocks who convene around the fountain behind an antique arch off the main entrance. According to Ana Rodrigues, marketing manager at Lisbon Heritage Hotels, ‘Now is your opportunity to see Portuguese cities in a different way. You can walk and drive everywhere very easily and all the monuments and restaurants are reopening.’ With attractive prices, low visitor numbers and great value, the locally based chain also offers outstanding four-star properties in the downtown area, all easily navigated on foot.

Lucire reported earlier on this superior property in 2011.â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor