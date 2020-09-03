Lucire


«
»

Venezia day 2: Cate Blanchett, Stacy Martin, Tilda Swinton on the red carpet


NEWS Day two saw red carpet events for Amants and La voix humaine
Filed by Lucire staff/September 3, 2020/22.57





Iosip Mihail

The second official day of the 77Âª Mostra internazionale d’arte cinematografica di Venezia, the Venice Film Festival, saw the Corradi Cinema Lounge play host to the film Amants, the French thriller directed by Nicole Garcia. Stacy Martin, Pierre Niney and BenoÃ®t Magimel represented the cast at the Lounge, and later on the red carpet. Lacciâ€™s Daniele Luchetti and Sofia Georgovassili, and Appleâ€™s Christos Nikou returned for further press activities at the Lounge at the Ausonia Hungaria hotel.
   On the red carpet, Cate Blanchett wore a top by Alexander McQueen, from its springâ€“summer 2016 collection. At the La voix humaine premiÃ¨re, Tilda Swinton donned Chanel, in a long-flared coat in white silk crÃªpe and guipure lace with floral motifs from the springâ€“summer 2020 haute couture collection. Jewellery was from Chanel’s haute joaillerie collection, with a Lion Sculptural ring and bracelet, each in 18 ct yellow gold and diamonds.


Franco Origlia










Iosip Mihail

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian