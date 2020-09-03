Venezia kicks off festival with Cate Blanchett, Tilda Swinton, Ester ExpÃ³sito, Ã‰lodie Yung, Taylor Hill







Mihail Iosip

With COVID-19 still infecting people around the world, there was no Festival de Cannes to report on in May, but Venezia has managed to kick off a restricted version of the 77th Mostra internazionale dâ€™arte cinematografica, or the Venice Film Festival, for 2020.

September 1 saw the start of the Corradi Cinema Lounge at the Ausonia Hungaria hotel, which hosted the cast of Daniele Luchettiâ€™s Lacci, this yearâ€™s opening film at the Mostra. The Lounge also hosted directors Andrea Segre (Molecole) and Carlo Hintermann (The Book of Vision).

September 2, the day of the opening ceremony, saw the Lounge host director Christos Nikou and actress Sofia Georgovassili from Apples, Giona A. Nazzaro, and Jacopo Chessa. Sky Cinema 1 also filmed an episode there for broadcast on September 4 for its 100 Ã— 100 Cinema programme with host Piera Detassis.

On the red carpet for the opening were president of the jury Cate Blanchett, Adriano Giannini and Gaia Trussardi, Anna Foglietta, Daniele Luchetti, Diodato, Elena Bouryka, Ã‰lodie Yung, Ester ExpÃ³sito, Giulia Rosmarini and Alberto Barbera, Giulia Valentina, Laura Morante, Linda Caridi, Luigi Lo Cascio, Marracash, Paola Turani, and Taylor Hill.

Tilda Swinton was awarded the Golden Lion award and wore a Chanel white cotton blouse with smocking motifs and a long black crÃªpe layered skirt from the springâ€“summer 2020 haute couture collection, accompanied by the Chanel haute joaillerie Tweed frangÃ© earrings in 18 ct white gold and diamonds, and the Plume de Chanel ring in 18 ct white and yellow gold and diamonds. Chanel also created her make-up.

The Lounge showcases the exterior designs from Corradi, and is now in its sixth year at the festival. It has partnered with Hotcorn.com, a cinema website.













































