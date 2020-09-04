Lucire


Venezia day 3: MÄƒdÄƒlina Ghenea, Francesca Sofia Novello, Karina Nigay, Eleonora Bernardi Zizola


NEWS Day 3 saw Est and Padrenostro get their premiÃ¨res
Filed by Lucire staff/September 4, 2020/22.50





Iosip Mihail

On day 3 of the 77Âª Mostra internazionale dâ€™arte cinematografica di Venezia, Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent and Notting Hill director Roger Michell were present at both the Corradi Cinema Lounge and the red carpet for the film The Duke, which tells the story of a man who sneaks into Londonâ€™s National Gallery to steal a portrait of the Duke of Wellington by Goya.
   Est director Antonio Pisu and cast members Matteo Gatta, Jacopo Costantini and Italian X Factor judge, Lo Stato Sociale singer Lodo Guenzi were also present at the Lounge, as was Padrenostro actor Francesco Gheghi and Romanian model and actress MÄƒdÄƒlina Ghenea. They were also on the red carpet, joined by Arisa, Francesca Sofia Novello, Pierfrancesco Favino, Karina Nigay, Angelo Quarti, Eleonora Bernardi Zizola, and the cast of Padrenostro.












Iosip Mihail

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian