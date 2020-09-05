Lucire


At Venezia: AdÃ¨le Exarchopoulos, Romola Garai and Miss Marx, Mare fuori, and Mandibules premiÃ¨res


NEWS Film and TV premiÃ¨res took place on day four, with Romola Garai, AdÃ¨le Exarchopoulos, Massimiliano Caiazzo and Luka Å½uniÄ‡ among the celebrities
Filed by Lucire staff/September 5, 2020/23.52





Iosip Mihail

Day four at the 77Âª Mostra internazionale dâ€™arte cinematografica di Venezia, the Venice Film Festival, saw the Corradi Cinema Lounge at the Ausonia Hungaria host director Susanna Nicchiarelli and actress Romola Garai, there for the premiÃ¨re of their film, Miss Marx, a biopic about Eleanor, Karl Marxâ€™s daughter, who addressed issues of feminism and socialism.
   The Dukeâ€™s Roger Michell and Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent returned for a second day. Massimiliano Caiazzo also popped into the lounge to promote his upcoming RAI TV series Mare fuori, as did Non odiareâ€™s Luka Å½uniÄ‡, director Mauro Mancini and producer Mario Mazzarotto.
   Skyâ€™s 100 Ã— 100 Cinema interviewed film critic Francesco Castelnuovo at the Lounge.
   On the red carpet for Miss Marx were Nicchiarelli and Garai, as well as Patrick Kennedy, Philip GrÃ¶ning, and Felicity Montagu. Mandibules also had its premiÃ¨re on day four, with Greco-French actress AdÃ¨le Exarchopoulos and her fellow cast members.




















Iosip Mihail

Also in Lucire's news section
Categories
 celebrity / culture / film / history / living / Lucire

 

