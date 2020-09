Directors Gia Coppola, Peter Marcias, Susanna Nicchiarelli hosted at Corradi Cinema Lounge at Venezia

Iosip Mihail

The Corradi Cinema Lounge at the 77ª Mostra internazionale d’arte cinematografica di Venezia, the Venice Film Festival played host to Gia Coppola, niece of Francis Ford Coppola, and Romola Garai and Susanna Nicchiarelli (Miss Marx) on day five.

Coppola directs Mainstream, which she calls a ‘satirical fable’ about young Angelinos who aim to create viral content on YouTube, with parallels to earlier films such as Network.

Director Peter Marcias (Nilde Lotti, the Time of Women), film critic Nick Vivarelli, and Brazilian singer–songwriter Caetano Veloso (Narciso Em Fèrias) also had stints at the Lounge.

Iosip Mihail