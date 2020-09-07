Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Eleonora Gaggero, Violante Placido, Nina Verdelli and Baby K appear on day 6 at Venezia


NEWS A full-on day six at Venezia saw some particularly topical films
Filed by Lucire staff/September 7, 2020/0.55








Iosip Mihail

The sixth day of the 77Âª Mostra internazionale dâ€™arte cinematografica di Venezia, the Venice Film Festival, proved far busier, with very topical works being premiÃ¨red. The Corradi Cinema Lounge at the Ausonia Hungaria hotel hosted Violante Placido and Alessio Boni, who feature in Diego Bottaâ€™s Revenge Room, a very relevant tale about revenge porn and the proliferation of content on the web. Also present at the lounge was director Alice Rohrwacher, who directed Omelia contadina (Peasant Homily), highlighting the disappearance of agriculture, with some startling images.
   The cast of Fabrizio Maria Corteseâ€™s comedy Free Liberi also popped by the Corradi Cinema Lounge, including Sandra Milo, Corinne ClÃ©ry, Enzo Salvi, Antonio Catania and Ivano Marescotti; as did the cast of Spaccapietreâ€”una promessa, including Licia Lanera. Danish filmmakers Frederik Loui Hviid and Anders Ã˜lholm, who directed Shorta, dealing with the killing of 19-year-old Talib Ben Hassi while in custody, were also guests. The duo say that their film is not political, but one of hope.
   Finally, also attending were Michele Mellara and Alessandro Rossi, whose 50â€”Santarcangelo Festival deals with the changing trends in theatre and society as seen through the festival.
   Celebrities spotted on the red carpet included Eleonora Gaggero, Nina Verdelli and Alessio Boni, and Baby K.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Venezia day 3: MÄƒdÄƒlina Ghenea, Francesca Sofia No...
Directors Gia Coppola, Peter Marcias, Susanna Nicc...
Venezia kicks off festival with Cate Blanchett, Ti...
Barbara Palvin, Naomi Watts, Claire Foy, Sara Samp...
AmFAR Gala at Festival de Cannes day nine: Rita Or...
Sonam Kapoor, Naomie Harris, Zhang Zi Lin, Rosamun...

Categories
 celebrity / culture / entertainment / fashion / film / Lucire / modelling

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian