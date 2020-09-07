Eleonora Gaggero, Violante Placido, Nina Verdelli and Baby K appear on day 6 at Venezia













Iosip Mihail

The sixth day of the 77Âª Mostra internazionale dâ€™arte cinematografica di Venezia, the Venice Film Festival, proved far busier, with very topical works being premiÃ¨red. The Corradi Cinema Lounge at the Ausonia Hungaria hotel hosted Violante Placido and Alessio Boni, who feature in Diego Bottaâ€™s Revenge Room, a very relevant tale about revenge porn and the proliferation of content on the web. Also present at the lounge was director Alice Rohrwacher, who directed Omelia contadina (Peasant Homily), highlighting the disappearance of agriculture, with some startling images.

The cast of Fabrizio Maria Corteseâ€™s comedy Free Liberi also popped by the Corradi Cinema Lounge, including Sandra Milo, Corinne ClÃ©ry, Enzo Salvi, Antonio Catania and Ivano Marescotti; as did the cast of Spaccapietreâ€”una promessa, including Licia Lanera. Danish filmmakers Frederik Loui Hviid and Anders Ã˜lholm, who directed Shorta, dealing with the killing of 19-year-old Talib Ben Hassi while in custody, were also guests. The duo say that their film is not political, but one of hope.

Finally, also attending were Michele Mellara and Alessandro Rossi, whose 50â€”Santarcangelo Festival deals with the changing trends in theatre and society as seen through the festival.

Celebrities spotted on the red carpet included Eleonora Gaggero, Nina Verdelli and Alessio Boni, and Baby K.