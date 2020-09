Deeper commentaries about our society on day 9 at Venezia

Iosip Mihail

Michel Franco’s New Order, which had its première on day 8 of the 77ª Mostra internazionale d’arte cinematografica di Venezia, the 77th Venice Film Festival, was the talked-about movie the following day when its cast turned up at the Corradi Cinema Lounge on day 9. The near-future dystopian film, dealing with a coup d’état where the rich are replaced by a militarized régime, is the only Latin film that is part of the main competition at Venezia. Shot in México, the film is a commentary on the country, Franco’s homeland, and its social disparity.

Franco was joined by Diego Boneta, Darío Yazbek Bernal, Naian González Norvind and Mónica del Carmen at the Ausonia Hungaria hotel.

Stefano Calvagna presented his documentary film Distanziati, a work very much of our times, as it looked at Roman citizens during phase 1 of Italy’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Claudio Giovannesi, president of the competition’s jury, also visited the Lounge, as did Jasmine Trinca (in Giorgia Farina’s Guida romantica a posti perduti), and Gianfranco Rosi, director of Notturno, who received 10 minutes of applause for his film on day 8. Actor Stefano Accorsi visited as the day drew to a close.

Other celebrities on day 9 included Und morgen die ganze Welt’s (And Tomorrow the Entire World) Julia von Heinz, Mala Emde, Luisa-Céline Gaffron, Noah Saavedra, Andreas Lust, and Tonio Schneider.