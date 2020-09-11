Deeper commentaries about our society on day 9 at Venezia







Iosip Mihail

Michel Francoâ€™s New Order, which had its premiÃ¨re on day 8 of the 77Âª Mostra internazionale dâ€™arte cinematografica di Venezia, the 77th Venice Film Festival, was the talked-about movie the following day when its cast turned up at the Corradi Cinema Lounge on day 9. The near-future dystopian film, dealing with a coup dâ€™Ã©tat where the rich are replaced by a militarized rÃ©gime, is the only Latin film that is part of the main competition at Venezia. Shot in MÃ©xico, the film is a commentary on the country, Francoâ€™s homeland, and its social disparity.

Franco was joined by Diego Boneta, DarÃ­o Yazbek Bernal, Naian GonzÃ¡lez Norvind and MÃ³nica del Carmen at the Ausonia Hungaria hotel.

Stefano Calvagna presented his documentary film Distanziati, a work very much of our times, as it looked at Roman citizens during phase 1 of Italyâ€™s COVID-19 lockdown.

Claudio Giovannesi, president of the competitionâ€™s jury, also visited the Lounge, as did Jasmine Trinca (in Giorgia Farinaâ€™s Guida romantica a posti perduti), and Gianfranco Rosi, director of Notturno, who received 10 minutes of applause for his film on day 8. Actor Stefano Accorsi visited as the day drew to a close.

Other celebrities on day 9 included Und morgen die ganze Weltâ€™s (And Tomorrow the Entire World) Julia von Heinz, Mala Emde, Luisa-CÃ©line Gaffron, Noah Saavedra, Andreas Lust, and Tonio Schneider.