













Iosip Mihail

German film Und morgen die ganze Welt (And Tomorrow the Entire World) was first up at the Corradi Cinema Lounge on day 10 of the 77ª Mostra internazionale d’arte cinematografica di Venezia at the Ausonia Hungaria hotel. The film, which premièred the day before, is another topical tale, this time about a group of Antifa students, directed by Julia von Heinz, starring Mala Emde, Luisa-Céline Gaffron, Noah Saavedra, and Andreas Lust. The five were the guests at the Lounge.

Actress Elena Arvigo (Eat Pray Love) then attended, in advance of her new film Zombie, directed by Giorgio Diritti, who was also present. Mirko Frezza posed with his motorcycle, promoting Rockers. Director Miki Shipperman, producer Andrea Ferrari, and co-stars Michelle Carpente and Tullio Sorrentino accompanied him.

The festival’s president, Roberto Cicutto, visited as the event wrapped up.

The Leone d’Or went to Chinese director Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, while Nuevo orden (New Order) director and screenwriter Michel Franco took the grand jury prize for his film about a dystopian México. The Leone d’Argento was won by Kiyoshi Kurosawa for スパイの妻 (Wife of a Spy).

The Volpi cups for best actress and actor went to Vanessa Kirby for Pieces of a Woman and Pierfrancesco Favino for Padrenostro respectively. Chaitanya Tamhane for The Disciple won best screenplay, while Andrei Konchalvosky’s Дорогие товарищи! (Dear Comrades!) won the special jury prize. The Marcello Mastroianni Award was awarded to Rouhollah Zamani for خورشید‎ (The Sun).

Hotcorn.com partnered with Corradi for the Cinema Lounge. Twenty-eight film casts attended to promote their films, with over 80 special guests.