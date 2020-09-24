Lucire


H&M Studio channels the 1970s, with Irina Shayk, Jameela Jamil, Sasha Lane, Indya Moore


NEWS Gender fluid, flares, frills and big shoulders: H&M Studio is not afraid to catch your eye for autumnâ€“winter, with its geographically distant marketing campaign
Filed by Lucire staff/September 24, 2020/14.24





The 1970s have well and truly returned, and we donâ€™t just mean with the uncertain economic mood. H&Mâ€™s Studio collection for autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1 reflects this, too, with a collection called The Refined Rebel, inspired by the 19th-century writer, Violet Paget (who used Vernon Lee as her nom-de-plume), and her residence at the Palmerino villa in Firenze. Despite officially referencing Paget, the style is very much 1970s, with big lapels and a slight flare for suits, including some outlandish colours in green and blue; big-shouldered coats and dresses in a multi-coloured print resembling splashes of paint; recycled polyester frilled blouses; a grey deconstructed sleeveless coat; and chunky-heeled boots. The clothes are gender-fluid, suiting the times, but in the mode of 1970s David Bowie, who was there well before the mainstream. The colour palette is azure blue and malachite green, says H&M, with champagne pink and marbled prints.
   The campaign has been shot separately from different parts of the world, given distancing rules and travel restrictions in place. Barbie Ferreira, Veronika Heilbrunner, Celeste, Alton Mason, Young Emperors and Mia Kong have each done their own interpretations of the collection and the imagery brought together by H&M. Meanwhile, Irina Shayk, Jameela Jamil, Sasha Lane and Indya Moore have donned designs from the range in a series of celebrity images.
   Customers are invited to share their own images from the range.
   â€˜The AW20 Studio collection muse is not afraid to challenge the status quo. This collection is for those that celebrate being oneself above all else. We hope our customers feel inspired to dress with a carefree, rebellious attitude,â€™ said H&Mâ€™s creative adviser, Ann-Sofie Johansson.
   â€˜In keeping with H&M’s strive for innovation, the H&M Studio team experimented with an exciting new campaign format for AW20. Adapted for today’s climate, this new way of working gives our global cast the creative freedom to style, photograph and express themselves in the comfort of their own space. We hope the new collection and campaign encourages everyone to celebrate their style,â€™ said Kattis Bahrke, H&Mâ€™s head of creative marketing and communications.




Categories
 celebrity / fashion / film / Lucire / modelling / New York / photography / society / Sweden / tendances / trend

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian