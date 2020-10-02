Lucire


Chanel retrospective opens at Parisâ€™s Palais Galliera: Vanessa Paradis, Marion Cotillard, AngÃ¨le attend


NEWS After a US$10 million renovation, the Palais Galliera reopens with a bang: a 350-piece-rich retrospective on Chanel
Filed by Lucire staff/October 2, 2020




Chanel celebrated the opening of the retrospective exhibition Gabrielle Chanel: Manifeste de Mode (Fashion Manifesto), held at the newly renovated Palais Galliera, the City of Paris Fashion Museum, with its ambassadors Vanessa Paradis, Anna Mouglalis, AngÃ¨le, Caroline de Maigret, Charlotte Cardin, Gaspard Ulliel and SÃ©bastien Tellier. Other celebrities included IrÃ¨ne Jacob, Camille Razat, Karidja TourÃ©, Lyna Khoudri, Diane Rouxel, Alexa Kapranos, Anne Berest, Clara Luciani, and Bianca Li.
   The exhibition comprises over 350 pieces dating from 1910 to 1971, with pieces owned by the Galliera itself, the Patromoine de Chanel, international museums and private collections. Some of Chanelâ€™s most significant designs are present, as well as an original 1921 No. 5 bottle.
   It has been organized with the support of Chanel.
   The exhibition runs till March 14, 2021.






















Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian