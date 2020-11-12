Campari aligns itself with cutting-edge creators in latest digital campaign







Campari has launched a digital campaign, with video content, aligning itself with pioneering artists, rather than models or celebrities. The concept is â€˜Red Passionâ€™, Campariâ€™s latest brand concept, described as â€˜the urge inside us that is impossible to ignore.â€™

As a brand that sees itself as visionaryâ€”it has played its part in the creation of the Negroni and the Americanoâ€”Campari has teamed up with ground-breaking artists in a series directed by Matt Lambert. The campaign was devised by Wunderman Thompson, with the films produced by Movie Magic, and digital strategy led by We Are Social.

Participants include bartender Monica Berg, named the most influential person in her industry in 2020, who describes â€˜Red Passionâ€™ as â€˜It’s a feeling, it’s a vibe, it’s not necessarily something you can force, but when you see it, you know it and you simply can’t ignore it!â€™

Jamaican-born choreographer MJ Harper also features, and says of the campaign, â€˜What’s interesting about it is, that depending on how it’s pushed or not pushed, you will find people who are actually active in their creativity and people who are very much passive.â€™

Saxophonist Bendik Giske performs on his instrument for the campaign, while avant-garde director Margot Bowman features in the clips and worked behind-the-scenes.

Francesco Cruciani, managing director, Italian Icons, Campari Group said, â€˜With a rich legacy and history in fuelling passion and creativity, Campari constantly inspires and challenges people, encouraging them to keep their Red Passions alive in the path to creation. This was true in the time of Gaspare and Davide Campari and still is to this day, where we constantly aim to go beyond the expected. Working with director Matt Lambert to deliver his unique style and artists such as Monica, Bendik, MJ and Margot was truly eye opening as we saw Red Passion in action, front row. We want to invite everyone to follow their lead!â€™

The videos hit YouTube, Campariâ€™s website and Instagram on the 5th. More information can be found at campari.com/red-passion.