Beauty round-up: Living Nature’s new releases, LancÃ´me grows its own roses

New releases covered recently in our print editions, from Living Nature, Young Living, and Bondi Sandsâ€"as well as news of LancÃ´me's own rose domain in Grasse





The gift of beauty

Internationally acclaimed Living Nature has launched its new Advanced Renewal Night Serum, part of its award-winning serum and oil range. Powered by 100 per cent natural and 78 per cent organic ingredients, it targets the signs of ageing and promotes healthy skin while you sleep. To make it even more indulgent, thereâ€™s a luscious vanilla pear fragrance.

Living Nature has also announced its new lipstick gift set with a trio of sought-after shades. Thereâ€™s a smart gift box with gold foil accents. The serum retails for NZ$49, and the lipstick set for NZ$66. Find out more at www.livingnature.com.

Smelling sweeter



LancÃ´me is known for its rose symbol, because of the love of the flower by its founder, Armand Petitjean. And now itâ€™s in the business of growing and cultivating roses to ensure supply for its fragrances. At the Domaine de la Rose in Grasse, a region classified as a UNESCO cultural heritage site, LancÃ´me will be growing its own roses for the first time with a sustainable, zero-waste process. The company says it will cultivate the centifolia rose, along with olive, plum and fig trees, other plants native to the region, and ancient aromatic plants. There will also be beehives on the site. Next time you sample a LancÃ´me fragrance, it may well have been created with these eco-friendly roses.

Protect and hydrate

Sunny days always demand good sunscreen protection and Australiaâ€™s award-winning Bondi Sands knows a thing or two on the subject. Its new Hydra UV Protect range both protects and hydrates the skin, using plant-based hydration. The range is also infused with ethically sourced algÃ¦, and is reef-friendly. The ingredients also help sooth and nourish after sun exposure. Pictured is the After Sun alÅ“ vera cooling foam, complementing the sunscreen spray, sunscreen lotion, and SPF 50-plus face lotion. Head to www.bondisands.com for more information.

Wood notes

Young Livingâ€™s Shutran bar soap features a vegan-friendly essential oil blend, for those who like a clean, woody flavour. Itâ€™s been formulated not to dry skin, and gives a creamy lather. For more information on Young Livingâ€™s extensive range, visit www.youngliving.co.nz.

