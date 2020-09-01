Paul & Shark turns seconds into unique retail items, saving them from destruction



Lucire is the first fashion partner of UN Environment.

Italian luxury sportswear label Paul & Shark is doing its bit to curb waste from the fashion production process: the garments that fail its quality control arenâ€™t scrapped, but, instead, repaired by hand and turning them into unique pieces, then sold as limited-edition clothing.

Its Second Life initiative has meant that the 3 per cent that used to be destroyed as seconds is now sold on, lengthening their lifespan.

Twenty per cent of the proceeds from these Second Life items is donated to sustainable projects.

The company already uses sustainable raw materials and technologies to minimize water and energy consumption, reducing its environmental footprint.

The label obtained its ISO 14001 certification earlier this year, meeting its obligations to an environmental management system. Other initiatives include its Save the Sea collection, which uses certified recycled polyester filaments derived from post-consumer plastic bottle waste in its clothing. The fabric has numerous qualities in insulation and water resistance. There is also an Eco Wool collection that uses recycled wool, and another that uses recycled down.