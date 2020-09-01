Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Paul & Shark turns seconds into unique retail items, saving them from destruction


NEWS Paul & Shark’s Second Life initiative is a welcome antidote to a world of fast fashion and increased consumption
Filed by Lucire staff/October 20, 2020/9.54



Lucire is the first fashion partner of UN Environment.

Italian luxury sportswear label Paul & Shark is doing its bit to curb waste from the fashion production process: the garments that fail its quality control arenâ€™t scrapped, but, instead, repaired by hand and turning them into unique pieces, then sold as limited-edition clothing.
   Its Second Life initiative has meant that the 3 per cent that used to be destroyed as seconds is now sold on, lengthening their lifespan.
   Twenty per cent of the proceeds from these Second Life items is donated to sustainable projects.
   The company already uses sustainable raw materials and technologies to minimize water and energy consumption, reducing its environmental footprint.
   The label obtained its ISO 14001 certification earlier this year, meeting its obligations to an environmental management system. Other initiatives include its Save the Sea collection, which uses certified recycled polyester filaments derived from post-consumer plastic bottle waste in its clothing. The fabric has numerous qualities in insulation and water resistance. There is also an Eco Wool collection that uses recycled wool, and another that uses recycled down.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Stegmann extends sustainable EcoWool shoe line
Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns fronts H&...
H&M: more Conscious Exclusive details and ima...
Sustainability in brief: Living Natureâ€™s lip...
News in brief: British GQ hosts Men of the Year Aw...
H&M shows David Beckham line for kids, Olympi...

Categories
 corporate social responsibility / environment / fashion / Lucire / Milano / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian