Versace Dylan Turquoise for her launching October 25; Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid front campaign

Filed by Lucire staff/October 22, 2020




New Zealand will see the launch of Versace Dylan Turquoise for her, the fragrance fronted by model Hailey Bieber, on October 25.
   Bella Hadid also features in the fragranceâ€™s television commercial, along with Louis Baines.
   The campaign was shot in Cavallo Corsica. Harley Weir photographed the campaign, while Gordon von Steiner directed the TVC. Kevin Tekinel art-directed, Jacob K. styled, with Syd Hayes on hair and Isamaya Ffrench on make-up.
   The fragrance, created by Sophie Labbe, has top notes of lemon promofiore essence, Sicilian mandarin essence and pink peppercorn. Middle heart notes comprise blackcurrant buds absolute, guava juice and jasmine petals with freesia essence. There are wooden basenotes, including Clearwood (an exclusive made from sugar cane) and white musk.
   Prices begin at NZ$99 for the 30 ml eau de toilette spray, rising to NZ$135 for 50 ml, and NZ$175 for 100 ml.


