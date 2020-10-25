Sofia Coppola, Steven Meisel create for Chanel 19, with Margaret Qualley, Taylor Russell, Marine Vacth







Steven Meisel

Chanel is one of the few companies still generating an output comparable to where it was before COVID-19. It even has big names working on projects as usual, with Sofia Coppola directing the campaign for the Chanel 19 bag. It was over to Steven Meisel to photograph the stills, featuring three muses: Margaret Qualley, Taylor Russell, and Marine Vacth, each an accomplished young actress appearing in what Chanel calls a light-hearted and fun campaign.

Coppola noted that Chanelâ€™s artistic director, Virginie Viard, â€˜loves and respects the House and keeps it moving forward for todayâ€™s woman, based on what Gabrielle Chanel started and what Karl Lagerfeld continued.â€™

Of the campaign, Coppola said, ‘I wanted to show how Chanel is so classic it can work with many personalities, and is great to show on different women.’

Russell said, â€˜The mood of this campaign feels very buoyant, open, and friendly. The colours and tones are exceptionally eye-catching and bright and evoke a warmth and playful energy. It makes you want to smile.â€™

Said Vacth, ‘Itâ€™s wonderful seeing the unique personality of each one of us emerge through the Houseâ€™s creations.’

The Chanel 19 bag features a diamond quilt pattern with an oversized double-C clasp, and a long metal chain.







Jojo Whilden