Second Makeup Revolution Ã— Friends beauty collection released

There’s nothing like a bit of nostalgia for uncertain times, and Revolution Beauty’s latest release seems particularly well timedFiled by Lucire staff/November 4, 2020/11.30

There’s often a two-decade rule when it comes to revivals, and Revolution Beautyâ€™s collaboration with Friends still manages to come within that for the US series that ran from 1994 to 2004.

The sitcom about six white singles in New York had already been transformed once into a range of make-up palettes, lipsticks and eyeshadow shades by Revolution, dedicated to Monica, Rachel and Phoebe, selling out within five hours of going live at Ulta.com. This time round, Revolution is announcing additional products, which should still meet with immense success, since there’s nothing more reassuring during uncertain times than a dose of nostalgia.

There are lip glosses, eyeshadow palettes that play off Friends in-jokes, a lip scrib, and make-up accessories, all priced below US$25.

â€˜When developing and creating the first Makeup Revolution Ã— Friends collection, we looked at each character individuallyâ€”evaluating their style, personalities, make-up influenceâ€”to build an authentic collection bringing the characters to life,’ said Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto. ‘Revolution’s goal was to embody the essence of Friends, paying tribute to the â€™90s in general and we clearly achieved that goal with consumers as the collection sold out on Ulta.com in record time. As the only beauty brand that has been awarded with the honour to adapt the Friends font and logo into our own logo, we cannot be more excited to drop the second part of the Makeup Revolution Ã— Friends collection and reveal additional branded products.’

Revolution products are PETA-certified cruelty-free, never tested on animals, and 76 per cent vegan.

The collection goes on sale today at Ulta beauty stores and Ulta.com, as well as RevolutionBeauty.com today.