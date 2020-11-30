Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Second Makeup Revolution Ã— Friends beauty collection released


NEWS There’s nothing like a bit of nostalgia for uncertain times, and Revolution Beauty’s latest release seems particularly well timed
Filed by Lucire staff/November 4, 2020/11.30


There’s often a two-decade rule when it comes to revivals, and Revolution Beautyâ€™s collaboration with Friends still manages to come within that for the US series that ran from 1994 to 2004.
   The sitcom about six white singles in New York had already been transformed once into a range of make-up palettes, lipsticks and eyeshadow shades by Revolution, dedicated to Monica, Rachel and Phoebe, selling out within five hours of going live at Ulta.com. This time round, Revolution is announcing additional products, which should still meet with immense success, since there’s nothing more reassuring during uncertain times than a dose of nostalgia.
   There are lip glosses, eyeshadow palettes that play off Friends in-jokes, a lip scrib, and make-up accessories, all priced below US$25.
   â€˜When developing and creating the first Makeup Revolution Ã— Friends collection, we looked at each character individuallyâ€”evaluating their style, personalities, make-up influenceâ€”to build an authentic collection bringing the characters to life,’ said Revolution Beauty founder Adam Minto. ‘Revolution’s goal was to embody the essence of Friends, paying tribute to the â€™90s in general and we clearly achieved that goal with consumers as the collection sold out on Ulta.com in record time. As the only beauty brand that has been awarded with the honour to adapt the Friends font and logo into our own logo, we cannot be more excited to drop the second part of the Makeup Revolution Ã— Friends collection and reveal additional branded products.’
   Revolution products are PETA-certified cruelty-free, never tested on animals, and 76 per cent vegan.
   The collection goes on sale today at Ulta beauty stores and Ulta.com, as well as RevolutionBeauty.com today.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Beauty round-up: a timeless lipstick, a rich laven...
News in brief: Ryan Reynolds roasted as Man of the...
Beauty round-up: Irina Shaykâ€™s â€˜obsess...
Makeup Museum to open in Manhattan in May
Make Up For Ever, Feder, Rankin launch campaign; M...
News in brief: new releases from Kenneth Cole and ...

Categories
 beauty / culture / entertainment / London / Lucire / New York

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian