Giving a gift with heart at Zegna, to help a nature reserve


NEWS Zegna is encouraging the gift of a wooden heart for the holiday season, along with a small, curated collection
Filed by Lucire staff/November 12, 2020/9.08



Ermenegildo Zegna is offering a wooden heart sculpture with the words â€˜From the heart of Oasi Zegnaâ€™ engraved upon it. Oasi Zegna refers to the companyâ€™s 100 kmÂ² nature reserve in Trivero, where founder Ermenegildo Zegna began planting over 500,000 trees since the 1930s.
   With each purchase, proceeds will go toward Fondazione Zegna, preserving the mountains and woodlands in the reserve, including plant diversity. Grown there are magnolias, ginkgo biloba, Persian ironwood, beeches, kousa dogwood, rhododendrons, hydrangeas of various species, mountain ashes and tupelos. The company will nurture, plant and protect the forest.
   The heart, meanwhile, has been crafted from trees that have fallen naturally, or were cut down for safety reasons.
   Priced at â‚¬110, the heart, measuring 17 by 15 by 10 cm, comes in a wooden box with a Zegna ribbon.
   The company has also curated a small holiday collection, available at zegna.com or its retailers.
   The collection comprises the #UsetheExisting tote bag, made from upcycled materials; a silk scarf; a card case in orange calfskin with Pelletessuta detail; and a suede triple-stitch sneaker in dark vicuÃ±a.




