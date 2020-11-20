Lucire


H&M’s new Conscious Exclusive collection to feature Eastman Naia Renew cellulosic fibre


NEWS One of the materials used in H&M’s next Conscious collection comes from an innovative fibre derived from wood fibres and recycled waste plastics
Filed by Lucire staff/November 20, 2020/22.48



Lucire is the first fashion partner of UN Environment.

One of fabrics used by H&Mâ€™s Conscious Exclusive autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1 collection, being released December 1, is Eastman Naia Renew cellulosic fibre.
   Naia Renew is made from 60 per cent certified wood fibres and 40 per cent recycled waste plastics, including carpet fibres and plastic packagingâ€”traditionally hard to recycle materials that would otherwise have headed to a landfill.
   Eastman has had experience in dealing with processing waste plastics that traditional mechanical recycling processes cannot, including polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene. It was once part of the same group as Eastman Kodak, but was spun off in the 1990s into a separate company.
   The material is said to be comfortable, easy to care for, and feel luxurious. It is fully traceable, and has certified biodegradability. The recycled content is achieved by allocating plastics using an ISCC-certified mass-balance process. Eastman adds that it can be produced at scale, and is available as a filament yarn and a staple fibre.
   â€˜We’re delighted to collaborate with H&M as we work toward building a circular fashion economy,â€™ said Ruth Farrell, Eastmanâ€™s global marketing director of textiles. â€˜Together, Naia and H&M are working toward a vision to make sustainable fashion accessible for all, playing active roles in conserving resources, fostering innovation and demonstrating a passion for sustainability that will help transform our industry.â€™

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian