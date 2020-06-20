Intimissimi shows staples for autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1











Intimissimi has shown its staples for autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1, with designs that can be worn year-wound. There are two series: an ultra-light cashmere range, and a woolâ€“silk blend range.

The cashmere range is extremely soft and can be worn next to the skin. There are four basic styles, and they can be paired with a casual jacket, a cardigan, or jeans. A long shirt is modelled on a menâ€™s style, but with an injection of femininity. A high-necked cashmere sweater can be complemented by a thicker one during colder weather.

The woolâ€“silk blend range sees 85 per cent wool, 15 per cent silk, and is available in either a plain or ribbed knit. The designs are inspired by sportswear and include a long-sleeved polo shirt, a high-neck sweater, a deep V-neck shirt, a V-neck knitted vest, and a classic round-neck sweater.

The range is now available at Intimissimi stores, official websites and select Tmall stores.









