Intimissimi shows staples for autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1


NEWS Intimissimi shows two sub-ranges that make up its collection for autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1, available now in China
Filed by Lucire staff/November 20, 2020/6.20






Above: Intimissimi’s cashmere looks for autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1.

Intimissimi has shown its staples for autumnâ€“winter 2020â€“1, with designs that can be worn year-wound. There are two series: an ultra-light cashmere range, and a woolâ€“silk blend range.
   The cashmere range is extremely soft and can be worn next to the skin. There are four basic styles, and they can be paired with a casual jacket, a cardigan, or jeans. A long shirt is modelled on a menâ€™s style, but with an injection of femininity. A high-necked cashmere sweater can be complemented by a thicker one during colder weather.
   The woolâ€“silk blend range sees 85 per cent wool, 15 per cent silk, and is available in either a plain or ribbed knit. The designs are inspired by sportswear and include a long-sleeved polo shirt, a high-neck sweater, a deep V-neck shirt, a V-neck knitted vest, and a classic round-neck sweater.
   The range is now available at Intimissimi stores, official websites and select Tmall stores.





Above: Designs in the warmer woolâ€“silk blend.

Categories
 China / fashion / Lucire / tendances / trend

 

