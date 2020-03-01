Lucire


Lily-Rose Depp stars in Chanel cruise 2020â€“1 Balade en MÃ©diterranÃ©e promotion


NEWS Chanel’s cruise 2020â€“1 collection continues the theme of taking one away to perfect holiday spots
Filed by Lucire staff/November 23, 2020




Chanelâ€™s promotions pass on to another generation, with Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Vanessa Paradis, helming the promotion for its cruise 2020â€“1 collection, Balade en MÃ©diterranÃ©e, on sale from November 23.
   The campaign, shot in June near Paris, was photographed by Karim Sadi.
   Depp said, â€˜As well as for a vacation, this collection is very easy to wear in your daily life. It’s very wearable and effortlessly chic.
   â€˜What I think is really special is that everything is so mix-and-matchable.â€™
   She can see herself taking the collection with her on holiday in the French Riviera, and likes the tweed tops, pants and skirts in the collection.
   Acknowledging the times, Depp says some of these items could complement what one already has in the wardrobe.
   The one accessory that resonates with her the most is the small basket bags, which she feels is reminiscent of â€˜going on vacation and having a little beach basketâ€™; and the sunglasses, which â€˜allow me to read in the sun.â€™
   She also praises Virginie Viard, the houseâ€™s artistic director, whom she has known for many years. â€˜I adore her. She has an elegance and a grace about her thatâ€™s very characteristic of the Chanel woman. Itâ€™s evident in everything she does.â€™
   The video below shows Depp behind the scenes on her shoot.










Categories
 celebrity / fashion / Lucire / modelling / Paris / tendances / trend / TV

 

