Vivaia to give away pairs of eco-friendly shoes to 200 product testers


NEWS In exchange for a review, Vivaia is prepared to give away 200 pairs of shoes from its latest collections
Filed by Lucire staff/November 24, 2020/22.14


Vivaia, an eco-friendly footwear brand, is seeking new product testers for its shoes, in a campaign running from November 24 to December 1.
   Thread for the shoes’ uppers have been recycled from plastic bottles from the ocean.
   The company is looking for 200 testers. Each tester will be given one pair from the company’s new product series comprising 20 styles, then write a review on their own social media account.
   There are three collections that users can choose from: Aria, Tamia and Bella. Applicants need to pick their favourite style, fill in some basic information, and be one of the 200 who will receive a pair of Vivaia shoes for free. The company says there are “extra bonus” gifts, too.
   Aria is what Vivaia calls its ‘evergreen’ series, Tamia has an animal pattern and a flattering silhouette, while Bella, the newest, features added lace-ups.
   The application form can be found at crane.vivaia.co/free-trial.

