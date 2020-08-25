Lucire


In brief: Evesome’s summer â€™21; the Cube handbag; and Bogner’s face masks


NEWS Some of our European highlights for the month include a French boho-chic label, traditional Italian craftsmanship, and a mask from one of the best known names in German winter sports’ fashion
Filed by Lucire staff/November 27, 2020/8.25


Summer fresh



Evesome, the French boho chic label, has released its summer 2021 range, made of tweed, and 58 per cent cashmere, 42 per cent linen. Made in France, Eve de Rothiacob’s latest collection continues to use high-quality fabrics and luxury fibres, with each part made individually by hand. She says she is a fan of slow fashion, which means she crafts only two collections per year. There are tasteful clothing including kimonos, scarves, headbands, and bags. Find out more at www.evesome.com, or visit her showroom by appointment in Paris.

The Cube





GiÃ²sa Milano, the label of craftsman Giorgio Santamaria, is already known for his crocodile bags and accessories that he makes from his premises at via Ciovasso al 6 in Milano, Santamaria. His latest creation is the Cube handbag, available in a number of coloursâ€”navy, fuchsia (our preference), black, Bordeaux, green and taupeâ€”with a minimalist design and 1990s influences. It features double, flat handles, and a large compartment with zip and a flat pocket. The Cube is produced using traditional techniques and is intended to be a timeless design that is durable and versatile. Find out more at www.giosamilano.com.

Mask style

One of the most famous names in skiing, Bogner, has launched face masks, in a unique cotton knit fabric developed especially for this purpose. A set of two is available for â‚¬49Â·90 at www.bogner.com and selected retailers.

