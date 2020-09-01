Monin introduces three new flavours and recipes for summer
Filed by Lucire staff/December 1, 2020/9.42
Monin, the famous cocktail syrup brand, is introducing three new flavours for summer: its Watermelon Syrup (NZ$20Â·99, 700 ml), Margarita Mix (NZ$20Â·99, 700 ml), and Yuzu PurÃ©e (NZ$25Â·99, 1 â„“). And to make them especially enticing, theyâ€™ve also created recipes for each one of them: the Watermelon Summer Cup, the Margarita Meringue cocktail, and the Yuzu Tea Ceremony, conceived by award-winning bartender Jeremy Nivern and Moninâ€™s own mixologist, James Millar.
The Watermelon Summer Cup brings together the new syrup with Pimmâ€™s and limoncello; the Margarita Meringue is a fresh concoction blending the Mix with limes, orange and agave; while the Yuzu Tea Ceremony makes the best use of the Japanese citrus fruit thatâ€™s described as a cross between a lemon and a mandarin.
Monin is available via www.grabmonin.com, and readers can use the code SUMMER10 to save 10 per cent. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.
Watermelon Summer Cup
Glassware
Highball
Ingredients
20 ml Monin Watermelon Syrup
30 ml Pimm’s No. 1
10 ml Domaine de Canton
10 ml Pallini Limoncello
20 ml lemon juice
2 fresh strawberries, stems removed
Splash of lemonade
Garnish
Fresh fruit: strawberry, mint, orange and watermelon
Method
In your cocktail shaker muddle fresh strawberries, add all ingredients (except lemonade) to your cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass, top with lemonade and garnish with mint and fresh fruit. Serve and enjoy.
Margarita Meringue
Glassware
Cocktail coupe
Ingredients
Cocktail
45 ml Jose Cuervo 1800 Coconut
30 ml lime juice
20 ml apricot brandy
Top with Monin Margarita Mix foam
300 ml Monin Margarita Mix
300 ml egg whites
Add Monin Margarita Mix and egg white to your cream whipper (ISI or similar) and charge with a NO2 canister then shake vigorously, let rest for one minute. Charge with a second NO2 canister and again, shake vigorously. Let rest and refrigerate for one hour before use.
Garnish
Toasted Monin Margarita Mix foam
Desiccated coconut
Method
Prepare foam. Add all ingredients to your cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice. Fine strain into your chilled coupe and top with chilled Monin Margarita Mix Foam. Garnish with a sprinkle of desiccated coconut before toasting to finish. Serve and enjoy.
Yuzu Tea Ceremony
Glassware
Teapot and rocks glass
Ingredients
60 ml Monin Yuzu PurÃ©e
60 ml Roku gin
20 ml mandarin NapolÃ©on liqueur
100 ml jasmine tea
60 ml pink grapefruit juice
30 ml lemon juice
Garnish
Sakura (cherry blossom) wood smoke (optional)
Mandarin leaf
Method
Add all ingredients to your ice-filled teapot and stir briefly. If using, smoke the teapot with cherry blossom wood smoke (optional). Pour from your teapot into your rocks glass over large-format ice. Garnish with a mandarin leaf. Serve and enjoy.
