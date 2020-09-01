Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Monin introduces three new flavours and recipes for summer


NEWS Forget frosÃ©, Monin has fresher ideas for summer cocktails
Filed by Lucire staff/December 1, 2020/9.42



Monin, the famous cocktail syrup brand, is introducing three new flavours for summer: its Watermelon Syrup (NZ$20Â·99, 700 ml), Margarita Mix (NZ$20Â·99, 700 ml), and Yuzu PurÃ©e (NZ$25Â·99, 1 â„“). And to make them especially enticing, theyâ€™ve also created recipes for each one of them: the Watermelon Summer Cup, the Margarita Meringue cocktail, and the Yuzu Tea Ceremony, conceived by award-winning bartender Jeremy Nivern and Moninâ€™s own mixologist, James Millar.
   The Watermelon Summer Cup brings together the new syrup with Pimmâ€™s and limoncello; the Margarita Meringue is a fresh concoction blending the Mix with limes, orange and agave; while the Yuzu Tea Ceremony makes the best use of the Japanese citrus fruit thatâ€™s described as a cross between a lemon and a mandarin.
   Monin is available via www.grabmonin.com, and readers can use the code SUMMER10 to save 10 per cent. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Watermelon Summer Cup

Glassware
Highball

Ingredients
20 ml Monin Watermelon Syrup
30 ml Pimm’s No. 1
10 ml Domaine de Canton
10 ml Pallini Limoncello
20 ml lemon juice
2 fresh strawberries, stems removed
Splash of lemonade

Garnish
Fresh fruit: strawberry, mint, orange and watermelon

Method
   In your cocktail shaker muddle fresh strawberries, add all ingredients (except lemonade) to your cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass, top with lemonade and garnish with mint and fresh fruit. Serve and enjoy.

Margarita Meringue

Glassware
Cocktail coupe

Ingredients
Cocktail
45 ml Jose Cuervo 1800 Coconut
30 ml lime juice
20 ml apricot brandy
Top with Monin Margarita Mix foam
300 ml Monin Margarita Mix
300 ml egg whites
   Add Monin Margarita Mix and egg white to your cream whipper (ISI or similar) and charge with a NO2 canister then shake vigorously, let rest for one minute. Charge with a second NO2 canister and again, shake vigorously. Let rest and refrigerate for one hour before use.

Garnish
Toasted Monin Margarita Mix foam
Desiccated coconut

Method
   Prepare foam. Add all ingredients to your cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice. Fine strain into your chilled coupe and top with chilled Monin Margarita Mix Foam. Garnish with a sprinkle of desiccated coconut before toasting to finish. Serve and enjoy.

Yuzu Tea Ceremony

Glassware
Teapot and rocks glass

Ingredients
60 ml Monin Yuzu PurÃ©e
60 ml Roku gin
20 ml mandarin NapolÃ©on liqueur
100 ml jasmine tea
60 ml pink grapefruit juice
30 ml lemon juice

Garnish
Sakura (cherry blossom) wood smoke (optional)
Mandarin leaf

Method
   Add all ingredients to your ice-filled teapot and stir briefly. If using, smoke the teapot with cherry blossom wood smoke (optional). Pour from your teapot into your rocks glass over large-format ice. Garnish with a mandarin leaf. Serve and enjoy.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Two ends of the spectrum: CitroÃ«nâ€™s facelift...
A welcome return to the ballet, with RNZBâ€™s ...
Sophie Morris live-streams Songs and Stories from ...
Royal New Zealand Ballet to broadcast Hansel &...
March 28: an Instagram round-up during COVID-19
Twelve things I do to keep balanced while working ...

Categories
 living / Lucire / New Zealand

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 42
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian