Monin introduces three new flavours and recipes for summer





Monin, the famous cocktail syrup brand, is introducing three new flavours for summer: its Watermelon Syrup (NZ$20Â·99, 700 ml), Margarita Mix (NZ$20Â·99, 700 ml), and Yuzu PurÃ©e (NZ$25Â·99, 1 â„“). And to make them especially enticing, theyâ€™ve also created recipes for each one of them: the Watermelon Summer Cup, the Margarita Meringue cocktail, and the Yuzu Tea Ceremony, conceived by award-winning bartender Jeremy Nivern and Moninâ€™s own mixologist, James Millar.

The Watermelon Summer Cup brings together the new syrup with Pimmâ€™s and limoncello; the Margarita Meringue is a fresh concoction blending the Mix with limes, orange and agave; while the Yuzu Tea Ceremony makes the best use of the Japanese citrus fruit thatâ€™s described as a cross between a lemon and a mandarin.

Monin is available via www.grabmonin.com, and readers can use the code SUMMER10 to save 10 per cent. They can also be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Watermelon Summer Cup



Glassware

Highball

Ingredients

20 ml Monin Watermelon Syrup

30 ml Pimm’s No. 1

10 ml Domaine de Canton

10 ml Pallini Limoncello

20 ml lemon juice

2 fresh strawberries, stems removed

Splash of lemonade

Garnish

Fresh fruit: strawberry, mint, orange and watermelon

Method

In your cocktail shaker muddle fresh strawberries, add all ingredients (except lemonade) to your cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass, top with lemonade and garnish with mint and fresh fruit. Serve and enjoy.

Margarita Meringue



Glassware

Cocktail coupe

Ingredients

Cocktail

45 ml Jose Cuervo 1800 Coconut

30 ml lime juice

20 ml apricot brandy

Top with Monin Margarita Mix foam

300 ml Monin Margarita Mix

300 ml egg whites

Add Monin Margarita Mix and egg white to your cream whipper (ISI or similar) and charge with a NO2 canister then shake vigorously, let rest for one minute. Charge with a second NO2 canister and again, shake vigorously. Let rest and refrigerate for one hour before use.

Garnish

Toasted Monin Margarita Mix foam

Desiccated coconut

Method

Prepare foam. Add all ingredients to your cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice. Fine strain into your chilled coupe and top with chilled Monin Margarita Mix Foam. Garnish with a sprinkle of desiccated coconut before toasting to finish. Serve and enjoy.

Yuzu Tea Ceremony



Glassware

Teapot and rocks glass

Ingredients

60 ml Monin Yuzu PurÃ©e

60 ml Roku gin

20 ml mandarin NapolÃ©on liqueur

100 ml jasmine tea

60 ml pink grapefruit juice

30 ml lemon juice

Garnish

Sakura (cherry blossom) wood smoke (optional)

Mandarin leaf

Method

Add all ingredients to your ice-filled teapot and stir briefly. If using, smoke the teapot with cherry blossom wood smoke (optional). Pour from your teapot into your rocks glass over large-format ice. Garnish with a mandarin leaf. Serve and enjoy.