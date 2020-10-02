Zalando’s campaign, with Brooklyn Beckham, Diane von FÃ¼rstenberg, Jeremy Scott, reminds us of the hug

When many Europeans cannot hug their loved ones because of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, Zalando’s campaign is hopeful and reminds us to be optimistic of when we can physically connect with others againFiled by Lucire staff/December 11, 2020/10.02







Zalando, the online fashion and beauty retailer, released its holiday campaign, entitled We Will Hug Again, last month. New images featuring Brooklyn Beckham, Diane von FÃ¼rstenberg, Jeremy Scott, Munroe Bergdorf, Stella Maxwell, Muslim Sisterhood (Lamisa Khan, Zeinab Salah and Sara Gulamali), and Rain Dove among others have been released to accompany the campaign.

With COVID-19 still gripping Europe, images of celebrities doing the simple act of huggingâ€”something denied to many as they cannot be in contact with their friendsâ€”seem hopeful and aspirational, helping them look to the future.

In November, Zalando released a video to go with its campaign, called 100 Years of Hugs, along with a series of images, Hug Portraits.

The retailer is also supporting the Red Cross to help those who may be isolated during the holidays. Consumers are asked to pick a favourite picture of a hug memory, share it on social media, and tag @Zalando and #WeWillHugAgain. For each one, Zalando will donate â‚¬5 to the Red Cross.

Beckham said of the campaign, â€˜Human connection and physical embraces are so important in life. At a time when many of us are apart from loved ones, it felt right to partner with Zalando to spread a message of optimism that we will hug again. These images are deeply personal to me and show moments I donâ€™t often share, but now is the time to be thankful for the great moments weâ€™ve had and look forward to creating many more sometime soon.â€™

Bergdorf, who shared an image of her and her friend Billy, said, â€˜My camera roll is full of so many gorgeous cuddles and hugs with family and friends that I was spoilt for choice. It’s lovely to look back on past moments and know that, even while things can be challenging right now, we will create many more memories like these in the future. Our loved ones are our support systems, they allow us to feel seen, heard and understood. I’m going to miss seeing so many of them over the festive season but I know we have so many amazing times to come. I’m glad to be part of spreading a bit of positivity and part of a campaign that is helping support those that need human connection the most.â€™

Zalandoâ€™s Natalie Wills, its global director of social media and consumer PR, added, â€˜We’re delighted that so many of the industry’s most well-known faces have lent their voices to share this positive message. The images they’ve shared celebrate the beauty of human connection, and we want to inspire the feeling of hope and optimism in these challenging times. It was also important to us to use this campaign as another opportunity to give back to the community and the support Red Cross on their mission to bring connection and support to those that need it most during this period.â€™











