Lucire


IMM’s sustainable shoes: designed by immigrants, made by immigrants


NEWS Everyone has a right to a home, says IMM, whose company employs immigrants to make high-quality shoes from luxury brands’ upcycled materials
Filed by Lucire staff/December 23, 2020/7.57



It is an empirical fact in most countries that immigrants contribute positively to the economies of their host countries and to job creation, and IMM, a footwear brand produced by immigrants using sustainable methods, seeks to build on that.
   Using surplus materials, including high-quality leathers, from luxury brands, IMMâ€™s â€˜home shoesâ€™ are made by immigrants in Spain, while designed by immigrants in Paris.
   The company trains its staff and aims to give them hope. It believes everyone has the right to a home.
   Co-founder Joanne Tsai said, â€˜Our motto is simple, the more shoes we sell and the larger we grow, the more positive impact we create for immigrants.â€™
   IMMâ€™s other co-founder, BelÃ©n H. SÃ¡nchez, added, â€˜With multiple crises that lead millions of people losing their homes, finding alternative ways to help is the core of our brand.
   â€˜We start by nurturing and offering jobs to skilled immigrants. The goal is that through economic empowerment, they can rebuild their homes, improve their lives, and contribute to the economic growth in their host countries.â€™


Categories
 corporate social responsibility / fashion / Lucire / Paris / society / tendances / trend

 

