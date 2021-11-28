Halle Berry fronts Finishing Touch Flawless campaign







Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry leads the campaign for Finishing Touch Flawless, the brand of beauty devices from Church & Dwight, with two commercials, Define and F-Words.

Both commercials centre around the message of being yourself, embracing who you are, and bringing out the skinâ€™s natural beauty.

The first commercial promotes Finishing Touch Flawlessâ€™s Cleanse facial cleanser and massager; the second its 18 ct gold plated facial hair remover.

â€˜We have always viewed our tribe, the Flawless customer as diverse, savvy, and fearless, as well as independent and adventurous,â€™ said Hayley Parisi, Finishing Touch Flawless brand manager. â€˜We work to bring these women creative solutions to common hair removal, skin, and beauty problems, and have developed high-quality, easy, and painless beauty devices designed to help every girl be her best version of herself. Our new campaign takes this position head-on and Ms Berry personifies the simplicity of real beauty.â€™

The campaign will run through 2021. The Flawless line can be found at www.flawlessbeauty.com. US retailers include Ulta Beauty, Bed, Bath and Beyond, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreenâ€™s, and Walmart.

Berry won the Academy Award for best actress for her role in the 2001 film Monsterâ€™s Ball. She began her career as a model and was the first runner-up in the Miss USA 1986 pageant.