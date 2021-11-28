Lucire


Halle Berry fronts Finishing Touch Flawless campaign


NEWS The actress and mother of two heads Finishing Touch Flawless’s advertisements for beauty devices for use in the home
Filed by Lucire staff/January 5, 2021/11.28




Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry leads the campaign for Finishing Touch Flawless, the brand of beauty devices from Church & Dwight, with two commercials, Define and F-Words.
   Both commercials centre around the message of being yourself, embracing who you are, and bringing out the skinâ€™s natural beauty.
   The first commercial promotes Finishing Touch Flawlessâ€™s Cleanse facial cleanser and massager; the second its 18 ct gold plated facial hair remover.
   â€˜We have always viewed our tribe, the Flawless customer as diverse, savvy, and fearless, as well as independent and adventurous,â€™ said Hayley Parisi, Finishing Touch Flawless brand manager. â€˜We work to bring these women creative solutions to common hair removal, skin, and beauty problems, and have developed high-quality, easy, and painless beauty devices designed to help every girl be her best version of herself. Our new campaign takes this position head-on and Ms Berry personifies the simplicity of real beauty.â€™
   The campaign will run through 2021. The Flawless line can be found at www.flawlessbeauty.com. US retailers include Ulta Beauty, Bed, Bath and Beyond, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreenâ€™s, and Walmart.
   Berry won the Academy Award for best actress for her role in the 2001 film Monsterâ€™s Ball. She began her career as a model and was the first runner-up in the Miss USA 1986 pageant.

Categories
 beauty / celebrity / Lucire / modelling / TV

 

