Luna Novias shows youthful 2021 bridal collection


NEWS Luna Novias shows more youthful trends and classical silhouettes for 2021 bridal wear
Filed by Lucire staff/January 12, 2021/11.19






Xavi Gordo

Luna Novias, one of the brands of the Rosa ClarÃ¡ company, has shown its 2021 collection of bridal fashion.
   Aimed at those who want classic styles with a younger bent, the 2021 line features a mermaid silhouette, including in chiffon, combined with floral lace bodies and trails with sheer sections. Lace is inlaid at the waist, the sides, the sleeves and the back.
   There are also lace mermaid dresses with corset-style bodies, lace inlays, beaded straps and feathered details on the sleeves, for those who prefer something more conventional. There is also a mermaid dress with a full tulle skirt and see-through-look lace body and open back.
   Luna Novias also offers the princess style for 2021, with a tulle skirt and crÃªpe body; voluminous skirts with crinolines; and plain and Mikado styles with drop sleeves, irregular ties and a cut-out neckline.
   Xavi Gordo photographed the campaign in Barcelona.

















Xavi Gordo

