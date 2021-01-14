Lucire


Simone Rocha is H&M’s next designer collaboration


NEWS Simone Rocha Ã— H&M pays tribute to the designerâ€™s past collections, but with novel twists, and clothes for women, men and children
Filed by Lucire staff/January 14, 2021/15.28





H&M

London-based Irish designer Simone Rocha is the next collaborator with H&M, with a collection launching March 11, comprising clothing for women, men and childrenâ€”the first time Rocha has completed a collection for the entire family. Each category includes a full wardrobe. Also under the Simone Rocha Ã— H&M banner are jewellery and pearl-embellished footwear.
   As with previous designers, the collection makes references to previous work, especially Rocha’s mixed heritage of Hong Kong and Ireland, but with new twists.
   H&M says in a release, â€˜We see glimmers of Tudor courtiers, wild florals, portraits and photographs, dolls and trinkets. There is tartan, beading, florals, pinks, reds, and bespoke fabrications, developed in-house, exclusively for this collaboration.â€™
   The launch date coincides with Rochaâ€™s 10th anniversary.
   â€˜I am so thrilled to be working with H&M on this very special collection,â€™ she says. â€˜It truly is a celebration of the signatures of my brand, and the influences that have shaped me. As a designer, and as a customer, I’ve been such a fan of the H&M collaboration concept. Margiela, Alber Elbaz, Comme des GarÃ§onsâ€”it’s such an amazing list of alumni to be a part of.â€™
   Rocha says she is pleased that she can offer her designs to a wider audience, and for those who may have missed a piece the first time.
   Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser for Hennes & Mauritz, adds, â€˜Simone Rocha has been on the H&M wish list for some time. This collaboration offers a new audience the chance to own a very special piece of design history. All of us at H&M have been so inspired to work with a female designer who spends so much time thinking about contemporary femininity, and womanhood, and who is so committed to excellence in craft and design, from the process of developing special fabrications, to pushing silhouettes, shapes and embellishments. Every garment within this collection is unique, special and the result of years of work and meticulous research.â€™
   Daisy Edgar-Jones, Adwon and Jesewa Aboah, Robbie Spencer, and Tess McMillan appear in the campaign.


H&M

