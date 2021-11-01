Lucire


«


In brief: Gizem Emre for L’OrÃ©al Paris; Tania Dawson for Bikinis by Shek; Hilde Osland for Lounge Intimates


NEWS You don’t often hear about promotions for brands at a regional level, so here are three stories about women modelling in their respective countries: Germany, New Zealand, and Australia
Filed by Lucire staff/January 18, 2021/11.49





Above, from top: Gizem Emre for L’OrÃ©al Paris. Tania Dawson in a bikini by Shek. Hilde Osland models Lounge Intimates.

We donâ€™t often hear of regional spokeswomen for some of the global brands, but we happened upon German actress Gizem Emreâ€™s announcement that she is a Lâ€™OrÃ©al Paris ambassador, a brand that she says has been with her since childhood. In her campaign, she appears in the â€˜Worth It Clubâ€™, alongside Lena Lademann, Caroline Daur and Lou Beyer, and together they want to â€˜show how important it is to inspire, motivate and support other women.â€™
   Emre, 25, plays Dana in the long-running police drama Alarm fÃ¼r Cobra 11: die Autobahnpolizei.
   Meanwhile, it pays to have friends with followers: Shekinah delos Santosâ€™s bikini brand, Bikinis by Shek, was able to call on Miss Universe New Zealand 2016 Tania Dawson to help model one of her designs, and promote it on Instagram (@tpdgurl). Delos Santosâ€™s bikinis are made by hand, and are sustainableâ€”find out more at shek.com.au.
   The pair met through the Miss Universe New Zealand pageant and have a shared Pinoy heritage.
   In a similar vein, singer Hilde Osland, currently 28 weeks pregnant, continues to model on her Instagram to her 3Â·7 million followers, with Lounge Intimates being the lucky party with its Willow design, in time for Valentineâ€™s Day. The company promises â€˜huge surprisesâ€™ with the annual event on its Instagram, @loungeintimates.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian