In brief: Gizem Emre for L’OrÃ©al Paris; Tania Dawson for Bikinis by Shek; Hilde Osland for Lounge Intimates

You don't often hear about promotions for brands at a regional level, so here are three stories about women modelling in their respective countries: Germany, New Zealand, and Australia









We donâ€™t often hear of regional spokeswomen for some of the global brands, but we happened upon German actress Gizem Emreâ€™s announcement that she is a Lâ€™OrÃ©al Paris ambassador, a brand that she says has been with her since childhood. In her campaign, she appears in the â€˜Worth It Clubâ€™, alongside Lena Lademann, Caroline Daur and Lou Beyer, and together they want to â€˜show how important it is to inspire, motivate and support other women.â€™

Emre, 25, plays Dana in the long-running police drama Alarm fÃ¼r Cobra 11: die Autobahnpolizei.

Meanwhile, it pays to have friends with followers: Shekinah delos Santosâ€™s bikini brand, Bikinis by Shek, was able to call on Miss Universe New Zealand 2016 Tania Dawson to help model one of her designs, and promote it on Instagram (@tpdgurl). Delos Santosâ€™s bikinis are made by hand, and are sustainableâ€”find out more at shek.com.au.

The pair met through the Miss Universe New Zealand pageant and have a shared Pinoy heritage.

In a similar vein, singer Hilde Osland, currently 28 weeks pregnant, continues to model on her Instagram to her 3Â·7 million followers, with Lounge Intimates being the lucky party with its Willow design, in time for Valentineâ€™s Day. The company promises â€˜huge surprisesâ€™ with the annual event on its Instagram, @loungeintimates.