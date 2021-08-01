Hublot releases a limited edition of 50 Big Bang Tourbillion Automatic Orange Sapphire watches





The luxury watches in our â€˜Year of the oxâ€™ feature arenâ€™t the only new releases for 2021. Hublot shows thereâ€™s still plenty of life in the skeleton look, and itâ€™s showing off a new tourbillon movement (which is self-winding) along with a new colour, in its new Big Bang Tourbillion Automatic Orange Sapphire, limited to 50 pieces.

Hublot has used more sapphire in the movement, with three sapphire bridges (the barrel bridge, an automatic bridge, and a tourbillon barrette). The movement is designed in-house, with a self-winding mechanism designed to last 72 hours, using ceramic ball bearings and other innovations. The orange shade is a first for through-tinted sapphire, using titanium and chromium during manufacture.

The grey micro-rotor is in 22 ct gold, and is set off by decoration that has been bevelled, sun ray-brushed and sand-blasted, while the skeleton work has been accentuated by sand-blasted platinum. Itâ€™s all in line with Hublotâ€™s reputation in creating timepieces with cutting-edge materials, with its own metallurgy and materialsâ€™ laboratory.